Residents say ‘no’ to new late night bar near Sheffield Hallam University

Residents and councillors have objected to a late night bar near Sheffield Hallam University that wants to be the ‘beating heart’ of the neighbourhood.

Forge Creations Limited submitted a planning application to Sheffield City Council for a late night bar called Watt Bar, on Charles Street, near Sheffield Hallam’s city campus.

The proposed hours would be until 12 midnight Sunday to Thursday and 2am Friday to Sunday.

The owners of Forge Creations said: "The development will provide both full and part-time employment at all levels of skill and experience.

"The renovated substation will also attract a varied mix of people to the area and its design features inside and out creating a talking point to hopefully attract further visitors to the quarter and help to give the district a further sense of purpose and completion as other areas within Sheffield City Centre now benefit from."

But there have been five objections in total, including two councillors, the Environmental Health Service and residents.

One resident, Heather Manning, said: “The proposed opening hours are incompatible with the residential area.

“It is particularly concerning that they want to be the ‘beating heart’ of the neighbourhood, as it implies noise levels will increase late at night.

“It is a mixed area including professionals, young families and mature students, who expect to be able to sleep at reasonable times when they have to go to work or study the next day.”

Councillor Douglas Johnson, who represents City ward and is also on the council’s licensing committee, said the main concerns are around noise and other nuisances like cooking fumes and smoke extraction.

He said: “It seems to me that the applicant should be deferred until these issues have been resolved in the planning context, given that there is some degree of initial dialogue between the parties. To do otherwise would likely create further and unnecessary tension between the applicant and residents over issues they have not yet resolved.”

Coun Johnson added, if it is approved, there should be stricter rules including on opening hours, drinking outside, sound levels and early morning deliveries and collections.

He has asked licensing to defer the application until a set of conditions are made to address the residents’ concerns.

The plans will be discussed at a sub-licensing meeting next Tuesday at 10am.