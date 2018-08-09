Residents object sport club’s bid for booze and entertainment

Residents and a council officer have raised concerns about a Sheffield sport club’s plans to host entertainment.

The popular Abbeydale Sports Club, Dore, applied to host film screenings, live music, dance performances and indoor sports event, as well as sell alcohol from 8am to 2pm, seven days a week.

But eight residents and one council officer have spoken out saying the plans will cause a nuisance in the neighbourhood and add to current concerns.

One resident, David Reeves, said: “I object to a licence being granted for the above. The resultant noise of car doors slamming and engine noise to say nothing of loud voices of people intoxicated at that time of night in a residential area is totally unacceptable to me.”

Another neighbour of the club, Wilfred Blagg, said: “Any extension beyond midnight should, in my opinion, be limited to special occasions only, with due respect for neighbours being paramount.

"Even more famous clubs such as Wimbledon are held to take into account such measures, and I trust such consideration will be afforded with regard to this licensing application.”

A few of the objections referenced problems with a gate leading to a track near houses being regularly left open despite council rules.

Some said if the plans went ahead it would exacerbate to this current problem.

The sports club is a popular place for people to hold events, meetings and exercise and has just undergone a major refurbishment.

The application and objections will be discussed at a council meeting next Thursday 16 August.