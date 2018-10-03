Residents object booze store saying the area ‘already has drinking problem’

Residents in Woodhouse have hit-out at plans to open a Bargain Booze shop, saying the area “already has a drinking problem.”

Five residents wrote in to Sheffield City Council to object to plans to give the store, on Cross Street, a license and a petition was made against the proposals.

The plans were submitted by Nadeem Ur Rehman, owner of Bargain Booze, who proposed opening the shop from 8am until 11pm.

In his proposal he explained the measures he would take to ensure he met the licensing requirements.

But some residents were not happy.

Claire Pierce, resident, said: “The area has got a problem with street drinkers which the police are trying to control, there is also a hostel area for alcohol and drug dependency and I don’t think another alcohol outlet is what the village needs.”

Another resident, Mandy Littlewood, said they also raised concerns with the local police.

She said: “Seeing as Woodhouse already has an ongoing problem with alcohol abuse, I feel this would only add to it.

“Police must be really fed up of having to deal with alcohol related incidents because of licenses being granted out without careful consideration of the local people who have to live amongst it.”

Ultimately, the council’s licensing committee will make the decision.

The plans will be discussed at a council licensing meeting at 10am on Tuesday, October 9.