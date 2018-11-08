Remember, remember, five Sheffield shows for November

This November, the Crucible Studio, Sheffield is hosting five exciting touring productions.

In Declaration on November 15, Sarah is a proud square peg, which is a problem as the hole is so round.

Windows of Displace-ment on November 20 blends dance, song and spoken word to explore ancestral memory and the shifting and increasingly urgent politics surrounding the movement of people.

In We Can Time Travel, Dom has found a message that’s the key to an adventure. Join him on November 21.

Rent Party, a festive hit last year, explores what it means to be young, gifted, black, poor and gay. Party down on November 22 and 23.

Kids’ show Butterflies, on November 24, is an uplifting tale of friendship