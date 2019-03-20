Rare super worm moon shines bright over Sheffield The super worm moon over Sheffield. Photo by Natalie Maile Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Sheffield folk have shared their view of the unique super worm moon which has been shining brightly over the city. This rare moon coincides with the spring equinox and has not been seen since 1905 and will not be seen again until 2144. Sheffield Wednesday: Liam Palmer looks almost certain to make his senior international debut as Scotland are hit by injuries Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans raise big money for local cancer charity