Rare super worm moon shines bright over Sheffield

The super worm moon over Sheffield. Photo by Natalie Maile
Sheffield folk have shared their view of the unique super worm moon which has been shining brightly over the city.

This rare moon coincides with the spring equinox and has not been seen since 1905 and will not be seen again until 2144.