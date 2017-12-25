Queen pays tribute to Manchester terror attack victims in Christmas message

The Queen today used her Christmas message to pay tribute to victims of the Manchester terror attack and the Grenfell Tower inferno.

She described meeting survivors of the Manchester bombing as a 'privilege' and praised emergency services workers for risking their lives to save others.

"I describe that hospital visit as a privilege because the patients I met were an example to us all, showing extraordinary bravery and resilience," she told the nation in her televised address this afternoon.

Kelly Brewster, from Arbourthorne, in Sheffield, was one of 22 people killed in the bomb blast following an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May.

The 32-year-old died trying to shield her niece from the explosion.

The Queen also spoke about celebrating her 70th wedding anniversary last month and Prince Philip's decision earlier this year to step down from solo public engagements.

And she told how she looked forward to welcoming new members into the royal family next year, in a reference to both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's baby, expected in April, and Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry next May.

The US actress, whose engagement to Prince Harry was announced last month, this year joined the royal family for her first Christmas church service at Sandringham.