Pubs in South Yorkshire could open till 1am on royal wedding night

Pubs in South Yorkshire could be allowed to stay open later so drinkers can toast the royal wedding - which coincides with the FA Cup final - into the small hours.

The Home Office has launched a consultation about allowing bars and other licensed premises to open later on the nights of both Saturday, May 19, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to tie the knot at at Windsor Castle, and the Friday beforehand.

Under proposals being considered, pubs across England and Wales would be able to open until 1am on the mornings of Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20.

Pubs were allowed to stay open later for Prince William's marriage to Kate Middleton in 2011 and the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016.

The royal wedding coincides with the FA Cup final, but the Government says there was no evidence of extra football-related disorder when licensing hours were extended for the Queen's 90th birthday, which coincided with Euro 2016 matches involving England and Wales.

Launching a four-week consultation on the plans, home secretary Amber Rudd said: "The royal wedding will be a time of national celebration, and we want everyone to be able to make the most of such an historic occasion.

"I hope that this relaxation of the licensing hours will allow people to extend their festivities and come together to mark what will be a very special moment for the country."

Brigid Simmonds, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, estimated the extended hours could generate an extra £10 million for the pub trade.

You can have your say on the plans at www.gov.uk/government/consultations/relaxation-of-licensing-hours-for-the-royal-wedding.