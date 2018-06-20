Protesters get on their bikes against fracking

Scores of people on decorated bicycles will take part in a mass ride to protest against fracking.

The Wheelies for Water bike protest will see cyclists gather at Sheffield Town Hall before riding to Blackburn Meadows wastewater treatment plant, near Meadowhall.

The peaceful protest, on Friday teatime, is against the plant’s involvement in the controversial fracking industry.

Alongside conventional bicycles, there will be a cargo tricycle hauling a 4m tall fracking rig art installation, tandem bicycles and a bicycle trailer sound system.

Natalie Bennett, former leader of the Green Party, and members of local frack free groups will give speeches at Blackburn Meadows.

Eleanor Palmer, a local frack free campaigner, said: “Fracking is a major threat to public health and does not offer meaningful secure jobs like a thriving renewables industry would.

“Each fracking well consumes, on average, 10 million gallons of water. When this is pumped out, it is contaminated with radioactive material, bacteria and various chemicals.

“FCC Environmental, which has facilities at Blackburn Meadows and Ecclesfield, is contracted to process this waste for various fracking companies operating in different parts of the UK.

“The fracking industry depends on a range of services. We are asking companies to not become involved and support this dirty business. We don’t want fracking or the need for its filthy waste water processing here in Sheffield.”

Beginning at Sheffield Town Hall at 6pm, the ride will loop through the city centre before pedalling out along Saville Street to Blackburn Meadows, Alsing Road.

At 8pm, they will be met by more people travelling in public transport for the talks and entertainment.

Much of the area around Sheffield is licensed to be fracked. Earlier this month, councillors unanimously spoke out against fracking on any council owned land. However, the Government recently announced plans to make test drilling easier for developers by removing the need to apply for planning permission and classing fracking as nationally significant infrastructure. This means approval will come at a national rather than local level.