Politicians vow to protect Sheffield’s NHS services

Sheffield’s Walk-in Centre may have been saved but councillors say the fight to protect NHS services in the city will continue.

Last month health bosses agreed to reconsider proposals to close the Walk-in Centre on Broad Lane and Minor Injuries Unit at the Hallamshire Hospital.

The two units had been under threat after Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) proposed replacing them with a single Urgent Treatment Centre at Northern General Hospital.

However, after a lengthy consultation received thousands of objections and a 20,000 signature petition, health officials recommended a rethink.

The CCG has agreed to a further public consultation and a delay of at least two years but Labour says it will keep campaigning to ensure any changes will benefit everyone.

The Lib Dems and Greens both celebrated the success of the campaign and said they too would be keeping a close eye on any future proposals.

In her maiden speech at full council, Labour Councillor Francyne Johnson said: “I believe that Sheffield fights austerity at its best when working in partnership and this can be seen by the recent victory in getting the CCG to re-consult on their proposals.

“Labour is committed to ensuring there is easily accessible urgent health care for everyone in Sheffield. Any changes to how urgent care is provided should not undermine this.”