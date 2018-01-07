Police alert over suspicious man trying door handles in Sheffield

Have your say

A suspicious man was reportedly seen trying door handles in a Sheffield suburb.

Police were called early yesterday morning after the man, who is not believed to have gained entry to any of the properties, was spotted behaving suspiciously on Molloy Street, in Meersbrook.

Officers from Sheffield West neighbourhood policing team have also been called to investigate the theft of four birds, taken after thieves forced open a pigeon coop on Dore Road, in Dore.

The birds were allegedly taken on New Year's Day but the offence was only reported to police this weekend.

Meanwhile, burglars reportedly stole a car after breaking in through the back door of a property on Totley Hall Croft, in Totley, on Saturday morning and grabbing the keys.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.