Plenty more chances to hiss, boo and laugh at pantomimes

Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company's production of Jack and The Beanstalk
Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company's production of Jack and The Beanstalk

There are still plenty more pantomimes to see – oh, yes there are! – if you fancy some family fun.

Wales Community Theatre Players present Babes in the Wood from tomorrow, Friday, to Saturday, January 19, at The Montgomery on Surrey Street. 

The theatre's longest-running panto players return for a rip-roaring adventure through the woods. 

Join Robin Hood, Maid Marian, the Sheriff of Nottingham for lots of laughs, magic and good old-fashioned family fun.

They are followed on January 24 to 27 by Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company with Jack and The Beanstalk, promising a giant of an adventure.

To book for either show, go online at themontgomery.org.uk or call 0114 327 3456.

A little further afield in the High Peak, New Mills Art Theatre has a swashbuckling pantomime, Robinson Crusoe and The Pirates, on February 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9.

Robinson and friends are battling with marauding pirates on their way to opening night – all hoping not to end up in Davy Jones’s locker.

Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk, call 07983 344 862  or  email friendsofthearttheatre@gmail.com