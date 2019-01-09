Plenty more chances to hiss, boo and laugh at pantomimes

There are still plenty more pantomimes to see – oh, yes there are! – if you fancy some family fun.

Wales Community Theatre Players present Babes in the Wood from tomorrow, Friday, to Saturday, January 19, at The Montgomery on Surrey Street.

The theatre's longest-running panto players return for a rip-roaring adventure through the woods.

Join Robin Hood, Maid Marian, the Sheriff of Nottingham for lots of laughs, magic and good old-fashioned family fun.

They are followed on January 24 to 27 by Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company with Jack and The Beanstalk, promising a giant of an adventure.

To book for either show, go online at themontgomery.org.uk or call 0114 327 3456.

A little further afield in the High Peak, New Mills Art Theatre has a swashbuckling pantomime, Robinson Crusoe and The Pirates, on February 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9.

Robinson and friends are battling with marauding pirates on their way to opening night – all hoping not to end up in Davy Jones’s locker.

Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk, call 07983 344 862 or email friendsofthearttheatre@gmail.com