Plans underway for Mayoral election

Polling cards go out to voters today for the election of the first-ever Sheffield City Region Mayor.

The election will be held on Thursday, May 3 and the last date to register to vote is Tuesday, April 17 for eligible voters - people who can vote in the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham or Sheffield council local elections.

Nominations open tomorrow for Mayoral candidates and will close at 4pm on Friday, April 6. All the main political parties - except the Conservatives - have announced candidates.

A booklet will be sent to all eligible voters detailing the process and the candidate profiles.

The Sheffield City Region website provides answers to some common questions about voting, contact details for the local electoral services offices, voting in person or by post or by proxy, and the timetable for the Mayoral Election.

Candidates

Conservatives - to be announced

Labour - Dan Jarvis

Liberal Democrats - Hannah Kitching

The Green Party - Robert Murphy

Save Our NHS - Naveen Judah

English Democrats - David Allen

Yorkshire Party - Mick Bower