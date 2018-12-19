Plans to roll out recycling at all Sheffield flats and maisonettes

People living in flats and maisonettes in Sheffield will be able to recycle their waste for the first time.

Up until now, residents have had to shove their waste down communal chutes but these can become blocked and smelly.

Now the council is looking at a new recycling service to ensure that every property in the city can recycle paper, cardboard, cans, glass and plastic bottles.

The council wants to significantly increase the amount of recycling provided to flats and maisonettes, while reducing the amount of general waste.

There are over 360 blocks of flats and maisonettes managed by the council that use chutes to dispose of their general waste. The chutes are not part of the Veolia contract and are managed by the council.

Laraine Manley, executive director of place, says in a report: “One problem is they frequently become blocked by items or bags of waste getting lodged in the chute.

“Often, this is not discovered for some days and the problem is identified by residents experiencing unpleasant odours.

“The council will carry out a review into their continued use, leading to their possible closure, requiring a change to how waste collections are carried out.”

The council is looking at giving each flat and maisonette a minimum weekly recycling allocation of 27.5 litres, split between paper/card and glass, cans and plastic bottles.

Each flat and maisonette will eligible to receive 120 litres general waste capacity per property per week, which is equivalent to the capacity provided to households with their own bins.

Additional recycling can be requested by landlords and property agents if and when needed and larger families will be able to request more.

Ms Manley added: “These changes will allow the council to provide a more tailored service, supporting tenants, landlords and agents in managing their waste correctly.

“Any changes to the council’s policy on the use of chutes, including the potential for their closure, will be subject to full consultation with tenants and residents.”

An online public consultation, regarding changes to waste collections at flats and maisonettes, found more than 90 per cent of people said recycling was either important or very important to them.