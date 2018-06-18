Plans to change hospital stroke units are challenged

Plans to change the way stroke patients receive care in South Yorkshire have been challenged with a judicial review.

Last November, it was decided that Sheffield would be one of three regional specialist sites for urgent treatment of strokes.

Initial treatment for strokes will now be provided in hospitals with very specialist staff and skills in Sheffield, Chesterfield, Doncaster and Pinderfields Hospital where it is closer for some Barnsley patients to be taken by ambulance to Wakefield.

Around 15 people per week needing this specialist hyper acute treatment, with rapid scanning, assessments and treatments, will no longer be treated in hospitals in Barnsley or Rotherham.

The decision was made following a three year review by clinical commissioners in Barnsley, Bassetlaw, Chesterfield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

But a resident launched a judicial review to challenge the decision. This was rejected by a judge but the resident has now appealed.

A report to the Joint Overview and Scrutiny Committee says: “There were two areas of challenge - first, that there was a failure to carry out meaningful and lawful consideration with the committee.

“Second, that there was a failure to take into account those people responding to the telephone survey ‘did not have proper information on which to form a view’.”

Permission for the claimant to bring a judicial review was refused by Mr Justice Turner. The Judge disagreed with the claimant’s analysis of the duty to consult local authorities.

Mr Justice Turner also said said the telephone survey “fell well within the bounds of lawfulness.”

But the resident lodged an appeal and there will be a further hearing to see if this can proceed.

The committee says its lawyer has advised to continue with the plan but not to do anything which is “ irreversible”.

Health bosses say that working in a different way will ensure the right staff, with the right skills, will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the specialist centres.

This spring, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust had to temporarily divert some patients to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for due to a temporary staffing shortage.

The changes are in line with national guidance, which have also received support from the Stroke Association.