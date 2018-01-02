Plans for new homes beside listed farm in Sheffield prompt flood of objections

More than 150 people have objected to plans for new homes on grazing land in Sheffield, which opponents argue would create an 'urban sprawl'.

Hallam Land Management has applied for planning permission to build up to 93 homes on the 16-acre plot near Royd Farm, between Stocksbridge and Deepcar.

Outline plans for new homes at the site

It claims the proposals would help fill the huge housing shortfall and says the new homes would occupy less than half the greenfield site on the corner of Carr Road and Hollin Busk Lane, with the remainder being open to the public.

But the Friends of Hollin Busk group claims the site is unsuitable for new homes, having previously been granted protected 'open space' status and lying close to both a listed farm and a wildlife reserve.

The group argues the new homes would ruin views, threaten wildlife habitats and cause traffic misery in an area where hundreds more homes are already planned or being built on brownfield sites.

"Developers have been trying to get their hands on this land since 1989 and Sheffield Council has consistently refused planning permission," it said.

"In 2009 this land was given special protection as 'open space' to safeguard it from development leading to urban sprawl.

"Friends of Hollin Busk believe that this new proposal is not appropriate on this site. If you want to keep this green space to protect our environment, we urge you to object to this proposed

development."

The application was submitted to Sheffield Council last month and as of this afternoon, 159 objections were listed on the council's website.

The Upper Don Action Group (UDAG) has previously claimed building on a greenfield site beside the green belt would 'destroy' the area's 'rural' character and should only be a 'last resort'.

The developer, however, has argued the land's 'open space' status is outdated as it predates changes to planning policy designed to promote house building.

"The application scheme represents sustainable development and it is therefore considered that it should be approved without delay," reads the planning statement submitted by its agent DLP Planning Consultants.