Petition calls for safe bridleways near "notoriously dangerous" Sheffield road

Have your say

Sheffield residents have launched a petition for bridleways to increase safety around a “notoriously dangerous” road.

Guy Veall, who set up the petition, wants Sheffield City Council to develop a network of new public bridleways to allow safe off road access for horse riders, cyclists and pedestrians around Rivelin Valley.

He said: “The aim of this is to keep riders off the notoriously dangerous Rivelin Valley Road and A57 Manchester Road.

“Please support the development of better bridleways for Sheffield, help keep users off busy roads and encourage the people of Sheffield to make use of a better joined up bridleway system.”

The two roads run near residential areas and woodland towards the Peak District National Park.

The petition has attracted 67 signatures so far and gained the support of local councillors.

Councillor Penny Baker, Stannington ward, said: “I would support measures that allow horses and motor vehicles to travel safely, there has been a number of issues and incidents with bikes and horses.

“Sheffield is a green city, one thirds of it lies in the Peak District - we need to educate our drivers to react safely to horses and other road users.”

To sign the petition go to http://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=500000064&RPID=503183896&HPID=503183896