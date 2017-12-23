Pensioner fighting for his life after crash in South Yorkshire

A pensioner is fighting for his life following a crash in South Yorkshire.

Police have appealed for information after the collision in the Greasbrough area of Rotherham yesterday evening, in which the 71-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries.

A blue Toyota Starlet was travelling along Car Hill, away from Rotherham and towards Greasbrough, at around 5.45pm, when it was involved in a collision with a red Toyota Yaris at the junction with Barbot Hill Road.

Both cars came off the carriageway and the 71-year-old, who was a passenger in the Yaris, remains in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries.

A 73-year-old woman who was driving the Yaris was also seriously injured and is in hospital, while two 22-year-old men who were in the Starlet sustained minor injuries.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 827 of December 22.