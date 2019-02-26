Parking charges increase in Sheffield

Drivers will now have to pay up to 30 percent more to park around the city after Sheffield City Council raised charges.

People who own more than one car will also have to pay even more.

It is the first time in seven years the permits have been raised and it comes as the council plan to crack down on high polluting vehicles.

Councillor Lewis Dagnall, cabinet member for environment and streetscene, said: “Even with increases, our parking is still reasonably-priced and much cheaper than many other core cities."

New prices will be in force from April 1st and will be 30 percent higher than before, meaning a standard first residential permit will now cost £46.80.

The plans also state drivers of low-polluting ‘green’ vehicles or carers will no longer have to pay parking permits.

Coun Dagnall added: “This report sets out clearly how we will manage traffic and parking across the city. I’m particularly pleased we are showing our support for those who drive low emission vehicles as well as acknowledging the work our city’s carers do by making their permits free as well.”

It comes after the council announced there would soon be up to a £50 charge on buses, taxis, vans and lorries in the city centre to reduce pollution.

But some have raised concerns that this could increase prices further on public transport, making people less likely to leave their cars.

The full changes:

Parking will increase from £1 for the first half hour to £1.30 from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8.30pm, or £2 for up to four hours or on Sundays (up from £1 per day) in central zone one.

Parking in central zone two will increase from £1 per hour to £1.30 per hour from 8am to 8.30pm Mondays to Saturdays; £2 from 4,30pm to 8.30pm and £2 for Sunday parking.

Parking in central zone three will now be £1.30 per hour or £6.50 for all day parking, or £2 from 4,30pm to 8.30pm and £2 for Sunday parking.

Off-street parking rates will also increase by 30p per hour; short-stay all-day tariffs will increase to £5 a day and long-stay tariffs to £6.50 per day.

Dispensations and bay suspensions will also increase from £10 per day to £15 per day – the same as Rotherham and £5 cheaper than Doncaster.