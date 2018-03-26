Park users "incensed" over beer garden idea

A pub’s plans to turn part of a Sheffield park into a beer garden have prompted 1,700 objections.

True North, which runs the Waggon and Horses, wants to rent part of Millhouses park to create a beer garden.

But the idea has prompted complaints from hundreds of park users. Ted Gunby, of the Friends of Millhouses Park, presented the petition to a meeting of Sheffield Council’s Cabinet.

Mr Gunby told the meeting: “The pub wants to rent a space equivalent to 11 or 12 terraced houses. The park users are very upset about the loss of green space and this inappropriate use. There would also be safeguarding issues as it overlooks the children’s playground.

“Not long ago the park was a no-go area and I couldn’t let my children go there but the Friends group has drawn in £700,000 and invested it in the park. We are working in very close partnership with Parks and Countrysides to transform it.

“It’s already a Green Flag park and people come from all over Sheffield to it. People feel safe here. We collected 200 signatures in half an hour because people are incensed by this.”

True North has offered to contribute £25,000 for new play equipment and to pay an annual rent of £20,000. It says the plot of land is little-used.

Councillors say no formal planning application has been submitted and there would be full consultation.

Coun Mary Lea, Cabinet Member for Parks, told the meeting: “This is an expression of interest, there has been no meaningful discussion with the council. There is no set council policy on this so if any proposals came forward, we would discuss this with people in the area.”