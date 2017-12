Have your say

Police have condemned drunken Christmas Eve revellers who assaulted paramedics, knocking out one of their teeth, in South Yorkshire.

At least two paramedics were assaulted in Rotherham last night, an officer revealed this morning.

Inspector Abdul Aziz said they had been responding to calls for assistance when they were set upon in the early hours of this morning.

He said one of the victims had lost a tooth but thankfully neither had been seriously injured.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the assaults and remain in custody.

Mr Aziz said: "Suspects will be dealt with appropriately and can expect a microwave Xmas lunch."