‘Outrageous’ plan to build on green belt adds pressure to publish ‘controversial’ Sheffield blueprint

Residents, councillors and campaign groups are ‘outraged’ at Sheffield City Council plans to build a housing development on the green belt.

The proposal would see 22 houses built on, until now, designated green belt which is also part of a local wildlife site in Long Line, Dore, one of the country’s richest consituencies outside of London.

Long Line, in Dore, the site of the proposed development

It is part of the council’s New Homes Delivery Plan to build 2,000 homes a year but many are concerned this, and other developments, will not be affordable or meet people’s needs.

“I am disgusted the council are considering such an application,” said Nick Hope, a nearby resident who added it could negatively affect the community, environment, services and road safety.

“Sheffield has a wonderful reputation for its spectacular views and scenery. So I am puzzled to wonder why our elected officials would consider such a development in the green belt so close to the peak district. Surely there are better alternatives.”

In total there have been nearly 60 submitted objections to this proposal, most of which were from residents, and no support. Other objectors included Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, Friends of the Peak District, Campaign to Protect Rural England and all three ward councillors Colin Ross, Martin Smith and Joe Otten.

Josh Straw, who has lived in the area for 24 years, said: “This is a quiet rural area. It holds beautiful grounds that are in-fact protected by green belt status.

“Building these houses would cause great disruption to the neighbourhood, surrounding wildlife and countryside. It holds not place for a new housing estate.”

Another resident said: “I object to this ridiculous idea for a number of reasons. To think that it has got this far is extremely worrying and threatens the lovely sense of the countryside that can be enjoyed from Long Line.

“I doubt the properties would be affordable. The overdevelopment of this area would ruin the views and surrounding houses and destroy the lovely picturesque neighbourhood that we are so lucky to live in.”

Andrew Wood, Campaign to Protect Rural England’s planning officer, said it was an ‘anomaly’ in Sheffield’s otherwise ‘robust’ defence of the green belt.

He said: “We want to know why Long Line is uniquely vulnerable to the green belt being nibbled away. It’s difficult to see how the council could accept the applicant’s argument of special circumstances to build in the green belt.”

As well as losing green space, there are concerns it could negatively affect tourism, increase risk of flooding, cause more traffic and put pressure on existing services.

Green Party councillor Douglas Johnson, representative for City ward, said the development is unlikely to contribute to the ‘truly affordable’ housing people need.

He said: “The owner of this field at Dore has a big advantage now that the council has admitted it is desperate to approve affordable homes. Now the developer has leaked part of the information from the normally-confidential pre-application process, they should now make public all the advice from planning officers behind the scenes.

“The big problem here is about the council sacrificing the green belt to meet targets. In this part of Dore, a developer can still market so-called ‘affordable homes’ at over £500,000. So, these targets don’t contribute anything to the decent, truly affordable housing that people need.”

He also pointed out that elsewhere in the city lots of new housing was being approved – especially student flats – that were also not ‘truly’ affordable, and said there needs to be more of a mix to meet people’s needs.

“Even if there are eight or ten – the developer has given both figures – ‘affordable’ homes out of 22, this only adds a token contribution to the city’s housing need,” he said.

“Only this week the council approved a massive block of 222 flats, mostly student bedsits, at Kelham Island. None of them are ‘affordable’. Building on truly brownfield sites in the city centre can provide large volumes of housing so as to save the green belt – but they need to have adequate facilities and a mix of housing to support a community. Only the lone Green councillor on the planning committee voted for these principals.”

He warned it may be part of a wider problem due to cuts to the council’s planning department.

He added: “Our planning officers are hamstrung by staff cuts and weakened planning laws but also by a planning committee that bends over backwards to give big-money developers, not our communities, whatever they want.”

It also links to wider concern that the council have not published their potentially ‘controversial’ Local Plan, a blueprint for how Sheffield will be developed over the next 15 years.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of the Liberal Democrats and representative of Ecclesall ward, said it was due to be released at a cabinet meeting in July after officers had completed a report but was taken off the agenda to be signed off by Labour council leader Julie Dore instead.

He said: “My fear is that these delays mean the government will come in and impose a plan and then we will not have any local input. Development could take place across swathes of the city where we don’t want it.

“The longer it sits on Julie Dore’s desk, the longer developers can propose to build where we don’t want it.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said councils must review their plans at least once every five years. The last time Sheffield reviewed theirs was in 2009.

In response to The Star earlier this year, a spokesperson for the government department said: “We are working with Sheffield Council as they update their Local Plan.

“Ultimately, we have powers to intervene where authorities fail to produce one.”

The council said: “We will be publishing the consultation on the Local Plan in due course. This will give the public a real opportunity to influence how we can plan to meet the city’s housing needs over the next decades.”

A decision on the planning application for Long Line will be made in 2019.