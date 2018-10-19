Our very own green Tardis!

A city centre historical curiosity is sure to become part of a pilgrimage route for Doctor Who fans visiting Sheffield.

Sheffield was the setting for the first two episodes of the new series, featuring the show’s 13th Doctor, Huddersfield’s Jodie Whitaker, famously the first woman to take on the role.

This version of the Fitzalan Square police box was sold off to become a business

The show featured several Sheffield landmarks, including Park Hill flats and the central bus station, and other locations including Hunter House Road in Hunters Bar.

However, the landmark I’m referring to here only got a mention in the second episode.

The Doctor had lost her Tardis time machine and, when she recovered it, her companion Graham (Bradley Walsh) exclaimed: “It's an old police box!”

Yaz, played by Mandip Gill, replied: “Yeah like that one on Surrey Street, Only the one in town's green.”

Police box in Norton Lees Lane, Woodseats, in 1954

It was a lovely little in-joke about the city where the series was also premiered, with the Doctor’s blue Tardis on show outside The Light cinema on The Moor.

As you can see from the photographs here, Sheffield was once filled with police boxes of all shapes and sizes.

They served both as somewhere members of the public could contact the police in an emergency and as a base for bobbies on the beat. Suspects could be held in some of them.

The Surrey Street box was renovated and taken over nine years ago by Sheffield city ambassadors to use as a port of call.

A police box outside Grimesthorpe School

Others have either disappeared or been sold off and turned into businesses, like the little kiosk that stood on Fitzalan Square.

But Surrey Street’s survives and will now attract new visitors.

Jodie Whitaker, who plays The Doctor, at the Doctor Who premiere screening at The Light cinema on The Moor

The brick-built police box in front of the old post office in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, in August 1978

The police box in Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, in 1948

Police box in Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, in 1955