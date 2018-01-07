Northern Rail strike: How will latest walkouts affect passengers in Sheffield this week

The latest wave of rail strikes is due to disrupt services in Sheffield this week.

Northern Rail employees are among workers from five rail operators set to stage fresh walkouts tomorrow (Monday), Wednesday and Friday amid the ongoing dispute over plans for driver-only trains.

Northern says it will run more than 60 per cent of its normal weekday timetable on those days between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

But it expects trains and any replacement buses to be 'extremely' busy and has urged passengers to allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether they need to travel.

It has drawn up replacement timetables for services to and from Sheffield serving destinations including Barnsley, Leeds, Lincoln and Hull.

There will be 25 services in each direction between Sheffield and Barnsley on the strike days, with half of those continuing to Leeds.

The earliest departure from Sheffield to Barnsley will be at 6.36am and the latest will be at 5.50pm.

The last train from Leeds to Sheffield on those days is due to leave at 6.06pm and arrive at 7.03pm.

You can check out replacement timetables for all routes serving Sheffield at www.northernrailway.co.uk/stations/SHF#station-extra.