No rent rise for Sheffield Council tenants this year

Sheffield council tenants will have one final year of grace before rents goes up.

For the last four years, the council hasn’t been able to increase rents for its 39,000 properties.

It was good news for tenants but has meant there’s been no money to spend on repairs, maintain services or develop new social housing.

Legislation meant the council had to reduce rents by one per cent each year, regardless of inflation. Sheffield has lost 13 per cent of its income as a result of the policy.

From 2020, rents will return to an increase of +1 per cent for five years.

The sheltered housing service charge, burglar alarm charges, rents for garage plots and service charges for furnished accomodation will all remain unchanged.

The council says no tenant will be evicted solely as a result of delayed payments involving Universal Credit.