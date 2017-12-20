New 'village' planned for Sheffield countryside 'would destroy rural character'

Controversial plans for a new 'village' in Sheffield's countryside, which critics claim would 'destroy' the area's rural character, have been submitted.

Up to 93 homes would be built on the 16-acre plot currently used for grazing near Royd Farm, between Stocksbridge and Deepcar, under proposals by Hallam Land Management.

Plans for the site (Hallam Land Management)

The development has been on the cards for some time, with 150 people having previously written to the council to object, but an outline planning application was only submitted to the council this month.

Hallam Land Management claims the scheme would provide much-needed new homes, which would occupy less than half the greenfield site on the corner of Carr Road and Hollin Busk Lane, with the remainder being open to the public.

Although the land has not previously been developed, it says, there are homes across the road, and there are facilities including schools and shops within a couple of kilometres.

But opponents have voiced concerns about the loss of green space and the impact on traffic in the area, as well as criticising what they described as a 'cynical' decision to submit the application so close to Christmas.

John Hesketh, chairman of the Upper Don Action Group (UDAG), said building a new 'village' on a greenfield site next to the green belt should be a 'last resort', and claimed the open country around Stocksbridge and Bolsterstone sometimes felt like the 'forgotten part of the city'.

"This proposal would destroy the rural character of this part of the Upper Don area. Sheffield has enough brownfield sites without eating into the countryside," he added.

The site is close to the Fox Glen Wood and Cockshot Hill wildlife reserves, and a short distance from the Peak District National Park.

Andrew Barton, who lives on Carr Road, opposite the site of the proposed development, said this was the wrong place for so many new homes and would add to existing congestion on roads in the area.

A planning statement written by DLP Planning for the applicant says: "The scheme will make a significant contribution towards the council’s housing supply in terms of both affordable and market provision."

It goes on to argue that the loss of green space could be mitigated by 'a significant net gain in green infrastructure and areas of public open space'.

Neighbours were notified of the application on Monday.

Hallam Land Management had previously applied to the council to see whether an environmental impact assessment was required, with 150 people writing to object to the plans at the time.

The council ruled that an assessment was needed, but its decision was overturned by the Government on appeal.