New stables get the go-ahead in picturesque Sheffield valley

Former industrial buildings in a picturesque Sheffield valley will be replaced with new homes and stables.

Councillors have approved plans for two new homes, a horse riding arena and stables to be built on a four acre site within the Shirebrook Valley.

The site falls in the Green Belt between Hackenthorpe and Woodhouse. The wooded area is accessed from Stone Lane via a road that serves the Shirebrook Valley visitor centre car park and then turns into a gated track.

It currently houses a large derelict workshop building and the concrete frame of a former industrial building last used as a recycling depot.

The site owners, who are keen to live there with their families, will convert an existing building into two large three and four bedroom houses with shared garage, four stables, gym and study.

The concrete foundations will be removed to create a fenced paddock and menage. Much of the existing woodland will be retained. New landscaping with native species, wildflower meadow, a pond, tree planting and lawns along with paving will be created.

Charlotte Stainton, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the site had suffered from antisocial behaviour.

“The site is currently an eyesore with a derelict building covered in graffiti and piles of rubble. There has been a series of problems with arson, drug taking and vandalism with the police being repeatedly called.

“The scheme will result in a significant reduction in antisocial behaviour by improving the appearance of the site and by the applicant living there. It’s an excellent opportunity for the redevelopment of a derelict site to a high quality conversion.”

Councillors agree and unanimously approved the plans.