New Sheffield and Doncaster dates for TV comic Bill Bailey

Popular comedian Bill Bailey has just announced new dates on his current tour, Larks in Transit.

The stand-up comic and TV star’s show is described as “a compendium of travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of 20 years as a travelling comedian.

“With musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill Bailey tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness.

“Plus, he fashions a symphony from a ringtone, tells the real story of Old MacDonald and re-imagines the Stars and Stripes”

To date, the show has been enjoyed by more than 170,000 fans around the country, in the West End and in Australia and New Zealand.

Bill Bailey appears at Doncaster Dome on May 7 and at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on May 11.

Tickets are on sale now from the venues.