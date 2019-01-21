New role for John Tomlinson as Sheffield Theatres producer

Sheffield Theatres today announces the appointment of John Tomlinson as the company’s new producer.

John will return to Sheffield Theatres, having previously worked there as an assistant producer.

John said: ‘I’m so excited to return to Sheffield Theatres. Sheffield is a fantastic city with arts and culture at its heart and I can’t wait to rejoin the Sheffield Theatres team, making theatre for everyone in the city and beyond.

‘I’ve seen some remarkable, inspiring pieces of performance in Sheffield and am looking forward to playing my part in such a thriving artistic community.’

Dan Bates, chief executive of Sheffield Theatres, said: ‘We’re thrilled to welcome John to the senior team as our producer.

“John arrives just as we open our landmark new musical, Standing at the Sky's Edge - which features music from Richard Hawley – and as we prepare for the epic Life of Pi to take to the Crucible stage in June.’

John is currently a producer at York Theatre Royal and is the co-founder of Stand and Be Counted, the UK’s first theatre company of sanctuary, and he worked on the Somme 100 project with Manchester City Council.