New retirement homes for Sheffield village

Retirement apartments will be built on the site of an old pub in Sheffield.

Developers McCarthy and Stone, who specialise in retirement accommodation for people aged over 60, have been given the go ahead to build 43 apartments with communal facilities, landscaping and car parking.

The new homes will be on the site of the demolished Hare and Hounds pub on Church Street, Stannington.

Andrew Langham, of McArthur and Stone, told the planning board: “We have worked very positively and proactively with officers and from the outset we have embraced the need for community engagement with a public exhibition at Lomas Hall.

“It is much needed retirement development and meets a need for older people housing which is recognised as critical.

“It will provide accomodation for people locally to downsize into specialist accomodation and remain in the Stannington community and it will free larger family homes up for younger generations and create a balance community.”

Loxley Valley Protection Society raised concerns that the new building would be made from red brick rather than stone and this was echoed by Coun David Baker.

He said: “I was very dismayed when I saw the plans had changed from original stone cladding. There are some red brick properties but they are in the minority.

“The character of that part of the village is towards the older stone built properties and it would be a shame when this is in such a prominent position. I think the red brick is a detriment and I won’t support this.”

Other councillors backed the plans and the board approve the scheme.