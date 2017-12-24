New restaurant and cocktail bar set to open at listed building in Sheffield city centre

A Grade II-listed former office block in the heart of Sheffield is set to get a new lease of life as a restaurant and cocktail bar.

The distinctive building on the corner of Church Street and Vicar Lane, with its facade featuring ornate stone masonry work, was built as offices for a law firm in the late 1800s and later became a bank but it has been unoccupied for some time.

Planning permission has already been granted to convert the premises for use as a restaurant and bar, and Eau De Vie Limited has now applied for a licence, which would enable it to serve alcohol until 1am at weekends and to host live music.

The venue's name is listed on the application as Cargo Hold, and a website has been created under that name, though it appears not to have gone live.

It is described in search results as a Mediterranean seafood and grill restaurant, with a 'wide range of unique cocktails' and other drinks, but when you click on the link an error message is displayed.

Planning permission was granted earlier this month, with a council report stating: "The proposals will preserve the character of the conservation area and the special character of the building and help to secure the future a building that makes a positive contribution to the city centre.

"The scheme will bring a prominent listed building in the city centre back into partial use and help to activate the frontage of a key pedestrian street; it will also deliver employment benefits."

The deadline for responses to the licensing application is January 9.

It is not known at this stage when the restaurant is likely to open, should the licence be granted.