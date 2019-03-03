New police dog sniffs out Class A drugs in Sheffield

A new police dog working with South Yorkshire Police found Class A drugs in Sheffield.

Police dog Bella is the force’s newest recruit and now works alongside cops to fight crime in the city.

A samurai sword and Class A drugs which Bella helped to find

On one of her first missions she helped the Fir Vale team with an open land search in the Shiregreen area.

Just 15 minutes into the search Bella located the drugs and has since been praised by officers and residents for her ‘fantastic’ work.

A dog’s nose is 50 times more sensitive than a human’s, making them ideal partners for cops.

New recruits train for several weeks before they become qualified police dogs and may be used to help track missing people or criminals, detect bombs or drugs and assist officers as guards.