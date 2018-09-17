New homes will help Sheffield people be happier and healthier

Overcrowded families and elderly people will both benefit from thousands of new homes which will be built in Sheffield.

The council is launching a new strategy to create almost 10,500 affordable new homes over the next five years.

Council bosses say it’s more than just bricks and mortar though as the homes will improve people’s health and wellbeing. Research shows poor housing can lead to stress, depression and anxiety.

The New Homes Delivery Plan will ensure the city has a wide choice of homes and tenancies at affordable prices. While developers are focusing on expensive private homes and student accomodation, the council has a broader masterplan to help communities.

Janet Sharpe, director of housing and neighbourhoods service says in a report: “The proposals would contribute to improved health and wellbeing by supporting households to move into homes that better meets their needs.

“There would be more homes in all tenures for older households looking to downsize and to enable independent living and promote active ageing.

“More family housing will reduce overcrowding, which has been shown to have a negative impact on family relationships, sleep, depression, stress, anxiety and educational outcomes.

“And more specialist homes will enable more people with a range of physical and mental disabilities and impairments to live in a safe and suitable environment that will support their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Officers say good quality and affordable housing plays a vital role in the city’s economy as it attracts and retains businesses and their workforce.

The report adds: “The proposals would enable a more diverse supply of housing to help people meet their economic and physical needs.

“Unaffordability is a significant barrier to the creation of a fairer and more equitable city. Tackling this will enable more people to live in homes that suit their needs and aspirations.

“The proposals would help provide a greater choice of affordable, accessible and age-friendly housing and help some of the city’s most vulnerable residents to access and maintain independent lives in safe, warm and quality homes.”

Cabinet will discuss the Plan at a meeting on Wednesday, September 19.