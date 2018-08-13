New homes at Waverley selling before completion

More than 200 new homes are planned for the border of Sheffield and Rotherham - with many of them already sold in advance.

Work on the Sky-House development at Waverley has now begun and the first phase has almost completely sold out in advance,

Sky-House is part of an ambitious campaign funded by Homes England’s Home Building Fund. The plan is to bring more than 200 new homes to the Sheffield City Region and beyond over the coming years.

The project is based around the already hugely acclaimed back-to-back housing model created by the architects at Sheffield’s CODA Studios.

CODA's 21st century take on the Victorian back-to-back house includes two double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, an open plan kitchen/diner and a private roof garden accessed from a private study area.

Outside there is courtyard parking, communal play areas and private patios for each home.

The Sky-House Co was founded by CODA Managing Director David Cross and Property Developer Philip Prince of Broadfield Holdings.

“Sky-House has been one of CODA’s most talked about and applauded concepts and one that we feel fits in perfectly with the Waverley development plan,” said David.

“The proof of that is that the response to the sales launch was so strong, with more than 50 enquiries for just 44 properties in this first phase, which should be completed by early 2019.

“It is proving so popular that we are now in talks with further sites across the region to deliver the Sky-House brand to other local authorities.

“There is a genuine thirst for this new approach to property and design and the Waverley development has proved to be the perfect setting to launch such a bold approach to new ideas in architecture.”