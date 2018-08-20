New flats can be built in conservation area

A new flats complex will be built at Netherthorpe despite concerns from heritage groups.

Councillors unanimously agreed plans for the new development, which will be up to 15 storeys in places, on land bordered by Well Meadow Drive, Upper Allen Street, Daisy Walk and Netherthorpe Road.

It will include 284 apartments for the private rented sector, including 12 studio, 139 one and 133 two-bedroom flats.

The site is a largely vacant plot of cleared land but includes a cluster of buildings dating back to the early 19th century, the oldest of which is currently used by Pennine Industries. It falls within in the St Vincent’s Quarter and part of it is within the Well Meadow Conservation Area.

Historic England said it was concerned that the scale and massing of the building was a “departure” from the historic character of the area and the loss of the buildings would cause “some harm” to the appearance of the conservation area.

The Conservation Advisory Group also considered it to be an overdevelopment which would do “significant harm” to the conservation area.

But the developers said they had spent two years working closely with planning, design and highway officers.

Diane Ellis, of property developers Zerum, told the planning board: “The scheme will diversifie the type of housing in this area and demonstrate confidence in the private rented sector market in Sheffield which will hopefully attract further investment for this kind of housing model.

“This is a high quality scheme. The site is largely vacant and brownfield and in long term need of development.”

As part of planning conditions, developers will pay £31,000 to Sheffield Council for traffic management, and a further £50,000 to South Yorkshire Passenger Transport to develop the Netherthorpe Road Tram Stop.