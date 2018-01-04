Mystery fan who gave Sheffield Wednesday supporter CPR after Hillsborough match is tracked down

One of the heroes who gave life-saving first aid to a Sheffield Wednesday fan after Monday's match at Hillsborough has been tracked down.

The Star reported earlier this week how Owls supporter Nikkie Higgs and a mystery Burton Albion fan gave the man CPR after he collapsed in a car park near the ground on New Year's Day.

Lewis Piddington, who said his grandfather remained in hospital in a coma, praised the pair and a search was launched for the Brewers fan.

He has now been revealed as Rob Wakelin, who played down his actions in an interview with Burton Albion.

"Anyone would have done it and it wasn’t just me who came to help. I was just going back to my car when I saw the poor gentlemen. I checked his throat was clear and tried CPR and before I knew it the ambulance was there," he told the club.

"We just all hope the gentleman is OK. I understand he is in hospital and we are hoping to get more news. We all wish him well. But it wasn’t just me who helped, it was a team effort."

Mr Wakelin, who was walking back to his car after the match when he saw the man on the ground, said he had learnt first aid for his role as a cricket coach but this was the first time he had used CPR.

Burton Albion plan to invite him to enjoy hospitality at a game in recognition of his efforts, which were also hailed by the club's manager.

Brewers boss Nigel Clough said: "That's a wonderful thing to do. It's lovely to hear whether it's football or not when people do things like that. Everybody gets a nice feeling from it and we send our best wishes to the gentleman who needed the help."

Mr Piddington, who asked for his grandfather's name to be kept private, thanked Mr Higgs, Mr Wakelin and the paramedics for their life-saving efforts.

He also expressed his gratitude to Sheffield Wednesday for the support the club had offered his family and to all the Owls fans who had sent their best wishes.