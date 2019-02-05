Murder in the elegant world of high fashion

Rehearsals for The Company's production of Death in High Heels, to be performed at the University of Sheffield Drama Studio
Rehearsals for The Company's production of Death in High Heels, to be performed at the University of Sheffield Drama Studio

The Company presents murder mystery Death in High Heels by Richard Harris, based on the novel by Christianna Brand.

It’s a big day at Christope et Cie, a small couture house off Regent Street. Mr Bevan will announce which of his staff he is sending to France to be the general manager of a new branch in Deauville.
Will it be the talented and elegant Miss Doon or the loyal and long-serving Miss Gregory?
Perhaps senior saleswoman Irene or showroom manager Dorian will get the job.
Events take a dramatic turn over lunch, however, when Miss Doon collapses and dies.
Inspector Charlesworth and Sergeant Wyler are sent to investigate a murder behind the gossip and glamour of a 1930s fashion house and find secrets and lies.
The show runs from February 13 to 16 at the University Drama Studio, Glossop Road.
Tickets are available from www.thecompanysheffield.co.uk/boxoffice. Prices are £9 on the door or £8.50 online and concessions are £6 on the door or £5.50 online.
Group discounts are available.
For further details, contact ian@thecompanysheffield.co.uk or call 07525 481212.