Murder in the elegant world of high fashion

The Company presents murder mystery Death in High Heels by Richard Harris, based on the novel by Christianna Brand.

It’s a big day at Christope et Cie, a small couture house off Regent Street. Mr Bevan will announce which of his staff he is sending to France to be the general manager of a new branch in Deauville.

Will it be the talented and elegant Miss Doon or the loyal and long-serving Miss Gregory?

Perhaps senior saleswoman Irene or showroom manager Dorian will get the job.

Events take a dramatic turn over lunch, however, when Miss Doon collapses and dies.

Inspector Charlesworth and Sergeant Wyler are sent to investigate a murder behind the gossip and glamour of a 1930s fashion house and find secrets and lies.

The show runs from February 13 to 16 at the University Drama Studio, Glossop Road.

Tickets are available from www.thecompanysheffield.co.uk/boxoffice. Prices are £9 on the door or £8.50 online and concessions are £6 on the door or £5.50 online.

Group discounts are available.

For further details, contact ian@thecompanysheffield.co.uk or call 07525 481212.