'Most wanted' suspect has links to Sheffield

Police are hunting a man wanted on suspicion of assault, who has links to Sheffield.

Benjamin Lawson is on Nottinghamshire Police's most wanted list after he failed to appear on bail, having been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police believe the 22-year-old may be in the Grimsby area but say he also has links to Sheffield, Warsop, Mansfield and Cleethorpes.

Lawson, of Mansel Street, Grimsby, was arrested on suspicion of assault in Warsop on July 21 this year.

He is described as white, around 6ft2ins, and of medium build, with light brown/blond hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.