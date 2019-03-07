More than 200 rough sleepers saved by new Sheffield Council team

Sheffield City Council’s rough sleeper team have prevented 117 cases of homelessness and helped 99 rough sleepers since summer last year, a report revealed.

The Rough Sleeper team was set up in August 2018 and has since helped homeless people or those at risk find longer term housing,

In a report they said: “The team have developed a clear assessment process alongside prisons, the probation services and hospitals to ensure that those being released or discharged and have no fixed address do not end up sleeping rough.”

It was set up with £30 million funding from the government. This has supported a small team in Housing Solutions who work alongside existing services to create a tailored response to each individual’s circumstances.

Immediate accommodation and bed spaces across the city were secured to offer people at risk or already sleeping on the streets a safe place to stay while they work towards their own place.

The team are now planning to find further opportunities to support the homeless, including more bed spaces. These include a ‘safe space’ project to offer overnight accommodation and advice and a street outreach nurse to provide basic health care.

The report on the progress of the new team will be discussed at a council safer and stronger communities meeting on Thursday, March 14 from 5pm.