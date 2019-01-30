More support for LGBT domestic abuse victims in Sheffield

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people who are victims of domestic abuse will get more help in South Yorkshire thanks to new funding.

Almost £113,000 will help LGBT victims find safe accommodation and recover from abuse.

The funding, from the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government, will be given to local charity SAYiT.

Alison Higgins, strategic commissioning manager for domestic and sexual abuse at Sheffield Council, said in a report: “Local specialist charity SAYiT is a long standing LGBT organisation in Sheffield and the only LGBT support provider in the county.

“This funding will enable SAYiT to establish a project that will support persons in the LGBT community who are victims of domestic abuse to access refuges and safe accommodation.

“LGBT victims of domestic abuse can experience a range of health inequalities as a result of their situation including poor physical and mental health and substance misuse issues.

“It will ensure support offered is appropriate and sensitive to their needs by increasing the skills and knowledge of staff in refuges, housing providers and homelessness teams across the four local authorities in South Yorkshire.”