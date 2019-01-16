More people will leave institutions and live in communities

People with learning disabilities who have challenging behaviour will be given more help to live in Sheffield communities rather than institutions.

A new service to support people with a learning disability and/or autism for ages 16 to 17, as well as adults, is being launched by Sheffield Council.

It will improve health, care and support services so people can move from more restrictive settings and live in the community.

Officers say people at risk of hospital admission will get more resilient support in their communities. People who have had to move to institutions outside Sheffield will also be able to return.

The council estimates up to 20 people may be in need of the special support over the next three years.

Coun Jackie Drayton, cabinet member for children and families, told a meeting of the council’s Cabinet: “It’s the way people are treated that’s really important. It’s about being more ambitious for these young people and seeing what we can do for them and what they can do for themselves.

“Hopefully some of these people will be able to move into enhanced supported living and be part of the community and have more of a life outside the institutions they were living in before.”