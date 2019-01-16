More creative ideas needs to combat the curse of cars

Bad parking annoys everyone but when it causes a danger or affects trade, it starts to really damage a neighbourhood.

Shop owners and residents in Nether Edge have highlighted the amount of inconsiderate and dangerous parking and are increasingly frustrated that no enforcement action is taken by the council and police.

Examples of bad parking in Nether Edge

There are numerous examples of cars parking on pavements and blocking shop fronts, parking right on white junction lines and being left on pedestrian crossings.

Local Green councillor Alison Teal organised a round table discussion with residents and retailers to highlight the issues.

She said: “The increasingly dangerous and inconsiderate parking we are seeing is causing great concern across the community, particularly for young families and disabled people who rely on dropped curbs to cross the road.

“I feel really angry about the drivers who think it’s acceptable to force children to walk in traffic.

“Anti social parking is a huge problem across the city and particularly around here. We have been complaining but nothing seems to change. We hope that if residents put pressure on the council, it will have an effect.”

Local resident Paul Meadows says the council needs to enforce the law more strenuously.

“You do see very dodgy parking on London Road. I saw one car which must have been driven on a pedestrian crossing and was parked 15 yards on the pavement,” he said.

“This is a major road and it feels unorganised. It feels like the Wild West. One Tuesday evening there there 22 cars parked on double yellow lines and four parked on the pavement.

“Parking legislation is complicated and people can’t process it so they ignore it but the other problem is you don’t see any legislation enforced. We need parking wardens and police stopping motorists.”

James Wallbank owns Makers on the Edge, a shop offering crafts, art, gifts and laser cutting on Abbeydale Road. He says bad parking directly impacts on trade.

“I continue to spot numerous examples of antisocial parking, including the one that annoys me the most – the business killer practice of parking right in front of a neighbour’s shopfront, eclipsing the business,” he said.

“This gives the impression that the business is not operating. Some businesses don’t realise that it happens; others are reluctant to ask their neighbours to desist.

“It seems petty, but actually it makes a huge difference to the visibility of an enterprise. They are camouflaging someone’s business. It’s extremely antisocial and affects trade as the front of your business is an advert.

“Sheffield Council is not enforcing the rules that currently exist. Perhaps they can’t afford to but I would like them to tell us that.”

James says the council could empower traders to solve the problem themselves.

“Some businesses have put decking outside to stop people parking and the council could recommend cycle racks or bollards for traders to install on private land.

“As well as asking the council to pursue pavement parkers, businesses also need to take it upon themselves to occupy the whole of their property, right out to the edge of the public footpath, with planters, fences, cycle parking, or other useful and decorative features that prevent cars from being there.

“As long as they’re attractive and safe, not trip hazards, I’d really recommend this approach.”

Sheffield Council Cabinet members were unavailable for comment.

Looking at the bigger picture

Traders are calling on the council to be creative and make a number of improvements to the area as a whole.

Paul Meadows said people need to be able to park close to shops and the council needs to recognise this.

“The inconsiderate and dangerous parking on London Road is chronic but the businesses are reliant on people being able to park nearby,” he said.

“There has to be facilities for people to park close to shops and the council has to acknowledge that some businesses rely on shoppers being able to park in the locality.

“Unless we have more public car parks this issue is going to get worse, a lot of people won’t use public transport because the cost is prohibitive. There needs to be much more fundamental design features.”

James Wallbank said there are some solutions if the council looked at things creatively.

“There is a whole raft of issues around making the Abbeydale Road corridor more pleasant and welcoming and for me the larger issues has to be liveability,” he said.

“Footfall impacts on the economics. We have a city centre 1.4 miles away and it would be a lovely walk if there were cafes and small shops to call into and no litter. Imagine how pleasant that would be if we didn’t have cars causing an obstruction.

“Leyburn Road looks scruffy and because it looks unsafe people think they may get their windows broken and don’t want to park there. There’s an issue with litter and it starts to impinge on the issue of parking.

“It’s a systemic problem. You can see people don’t respect public spaces. We need to change people’s attitudes, it’s about a community having self respect.”

James said traders can start making improvements even without the council’s help.

“There are some really nice examples of decks and seating areas on Abbeydale Road, particularly in front of food businesses, which have the double benefit of increasing the business’s visibility, and making the whole place feel much more livable, pleasant and walkable,” he said.

Is Sheffield the most dangerous place to cycle?

Bad parking and dangerous driving is also an issue for cyclists. Julia Podziewska is a keen cyclist and says Sheffield is the most dangerous place she has ever lived.

“I have never owned a car and have lived in London, Paris and Warsaw where you are not allowed to drive in the city centre. I also lived in Vienna where you are not allowed a car but they have good public transport,” she said.

“I find that most dangerous place I have ever lived is Sheffield and the most dangerous place I have cycled is Sharrow.

“Most of the trouble is with taxi drivers and people talking in their phones as they drive. It is dispropriate here to other areas.

“We have rules and rights of way but we have an increasingly large population who come from countries with completely different legislation. They don’t realise that pedestrians and cyclists in Britain have equal rights because in some countries roads are only for motorists.”

Julia also believes the council only enforces the law to raise money, not to prevent danger.

She said: “There is residents parking around Sharrow and traffic wardens are out making money so it was efficient for raising resources yet when people park in a cycle lane it’s left for people to report it. They are not monitoring parking due to danger but to make money.

“Has anybody ever had a response in the last three months from parking services? I took a photo and sent them and didn’t even get a response.”

Sheffield Council Cabinet members were unavailable for comment.