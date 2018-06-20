Modern day slavery found in Sheffield homes

Housing officers who went to check on tenants living in terrible rented properties were shocked to find modern day slavery.

Some tenants had to be referred to safeguarding teams after Sheffield Council officers discovered they were being treated as slaves in dreadful conditions.

Some of the terrible conditions tenants are living in

The revelation came as the council agreed to impose Selective Licensing on 668 properties around London Road, Abbeydale Road and Chesterfield Road.

The homes are in such a bad state, tenants lives are at risk from numerous health, safety and fire risks. The council says it has a legal duty to protect tenants, many of whom in this area are of a Black and Asian ethnicity and who are already struggling with language barriers and falling under the radar of other services.

The landlords of these properties will now have to pay £750 to go on an approved register so the council can check they are “fit and proper” and are carrying out necessary repairs.

Housing officer Michelle Houston told a Cabinet meeting: “We had tenants afraid to open the door, who peered behind it and shook their heads in fear. With some properties we just couldn’t find out who the landlord was. We had to make a referral to safeguarding for modern day slavery.

Some of the terrible conditions tenants are living in

“Sometimes we would go to a property and when we went back there were tenants who were not there before. We know that nationally ‘retaliation evictions’ are a problem and tenants are afraid to report repairs in case they are seen as troublemakers and the landlords evict them.”

Ms Houston said there were 40,000 privately rented properties in the city and the vast majority of landlords are good.

“We have focused on this area because there are multiple hazards in several properties and a high volume in one small area. We are not asking the landlords to do upgrades or modernisations, we just want them to meet the basic, minimal requirements.

“Selective Licensing is the only way we can go in every property and make sure they are brought up to legal minimum standards and identify any extra help tenants may need.”

Three landlords attended Cabinet to object to the licences and local resident Viv Lockwood, who is not a landlord, also raised concerns.

Mr Lockwood said: “The scheme proposes a flat up-front charge for landlords per dwelling of at least £750 to pay for the initial inspection, rising to double this for those landlords who do not respond quickly enough to have their properties examined or who make mistakes in the paperwork.

“This charge has met with objections from landlords even though, as the report acknowledges, this will be passed on to tenants in higher rents to recoup the cost.”

But council officers said the fee amounted to less than £20 a month. Ms Houston said: “Some of these properties have rental incomes of between £525 and up to £900 a month. Some landlords have properties bringing in up to £30,000 in rent a year. Landlords have been aware of this for a year so it’s not unreasonable.”