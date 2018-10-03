Modern day slavery comes under spotlight in Sheffield

Modern day slavery and women trafficked to work in the sex industry have been highlighted by Sheffield councillors.

All the political parties have called for more measures nationally to crackdown on gang masters and support victims.

Green councillor Kaltum Rivers says women trafficked here to work in the sex industry are particularly at risk.

Coun Rivers, who was elected for the Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward in May, chose the subject for her maiden speech at a meeting of the full council.

“Modern day slavery goes beyond the employment and contractual aspects and therefore it’s valuable to consider the immigration aspect as well,” she said.

“There are many who are treated appallingly, often living in dire conditions. The council should also consider the difficulties faced by those trafficked here to work in the sex industry.”

Coun Rivers added that modern day slavery was reinforced by the Government’s “current hostile immigration policy”.

“Those held under these kinds of conditions are less likely to come forward through fear of detention and deportation, which enhances the power of those holding them.

“Some live in fear as their families in their home countries are threatened with violence –