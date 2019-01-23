Mixed reaction to plans for green homes in Sheffield

Plans to build environmentally friendly new homes in Sheffield have received a mixed reaction.

Developers want to build the 10 homes on an empty industrial site next to Hunshelf Park, in Stocksbridge.

The development would include a small district heating network with energy provided by a ground source heat pump and solar panels. It would use rainwater for toilet flushing and watering gardens.

The low carbon properties would be custom built and each one could be customised to a certain extent by the new owners.

An old industrial building has been removed as it was frequently broken into and became a target for anti-social behaviour. There are already houses on either side of the site, near Stocksbridge steel works.

The plans have prompted 25 comments – 12 in support and 13 against.

Those in favour say the development will enhance the area and provide low cost homes on a brownfield site. The existing roads are more than capable of coping with a small increase in traffic and green housing such as this should be encouraged.

People objecting claim that many of the letters in support are not from local residents.

They say 10 houses are too many for the space available. They fear it will put further pressure on parking on Hunshelf Park and on what they describe as a dangerous junction at Hunshelf Park with Hunshelf Road.

Planning officers are recommending councillors approve the scheme at a meeting on Tuesday.

They say the development would have “strong green credentials” and provide much needed housing on a brownfield site.

Adequate parking can be provided within the site and an additional parking area would be provided on Hunshelf Park for existing local residents as well as future occupiers.