A teenage girl who had been missing for nearly two days has been found following a police appeal.

Samiyah Ahmed, from the Stradbrook area of the city, had not been seen since Monday evening.

Police appealed this afternoon for help to find the 15-year-old, saying they were growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

South Yorkshire Police tweeted this evening to say: "Samiyah Ahmed has been located, safe and well. Thanks for your help with our appeal."