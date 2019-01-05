Reader Anthony Brennan has shared his memories of growing up in Sheffield during the war.

Sheffield is a hilly city, consequently there are lots of valleys running through it. Close to our house at the top of Crooksmoor Road, there was a valley that had a small dam across it, it was a favourite place for us to play and swim.

One day after swimming there we were cold and wanted to dry off and get warm so we decided to light a fire. The hillsides around the dam were covered with what we called gorse bushes, sometimes called ‘furze’ in other parts of the country. It’s a scrubby bushlike plant with hard woody stems that gets up to about 4-5ft and it spreads laterally. When it dies it becomes sharp and brittle and dry as tinder.

We unthinkingly lit our fire under a clump and it roared into flame instantly, totally out of control and on top of that the whole hillside was covered with it and it was contagious, every plant touched another! Within minutes the entire hillside was engulfed in flames and we knew it was time for a hasty retreat.

We fled and ran until we were on the road (Crooksmoor Road) that looked down on the dam from the opposite side of the valley and found a spot with a view of the entire scene. There were several people watching the fire so we asked one of them what was happening.

“Bloody mischievous kids, that’s what’s happening”one said, another adult piped in and said she’d seen kids running away from the fire just minutes before. Bloody mischievous kids!

Adults would probably say: “No parental supervision. No coppers, No men around to control all these kids, everybody’s off at the war, that’s why all these kids are running wild,, and that was probably true, but it was a wonderful free time from our point of view.

There were other incidents that would definitely be considered mischievous or worse; I don't remember how this started or who initiated it or even where we got the 'supplies' from, but it came about that we discovered that if you mixed sulphur, saltpetre and carbon it was an explosive mixture, not violent but in the 'serious fireworks' category.

I remember that we mixed up a small quantity in a paper bag, added a couple of match heads for ignition and then placed it on the tram lines and withdrew to behind a wall. When the tram ran over it there was a huge bang and a cloud of smoke and a very disturbed driver and conductor, we fled. I think we only ever did that once but we regularly put ha'penniess on the tram lines to flatten 'em into penny size.

It used to be called ‘mischief’, today it would be called juvenile delinquency and you’d probably wind up in the nick for some of the things that we did.

Another time we were right at the Walkley tram terminus where the city ends and the moorland begins: it was a quite abrupt transition and where we were playing it was a large, flat open area but about 100 yards away there was a vertical cliff dropping down into Rivelin Valley.

Some workmen had been laying cable there, heavy stuff about 1-2” thick. They’d left a huge drum of it, about 6ft-8ft. diameter and sitting upright.

Of course two mischievous lads would want to give it a push just to see if it would roll and of course it did, right over the cliff, laying cable out behind it as it crashed down the hillside for what looked like about a quarter mile. We left in a hurry!

I've often felt sorry for the poor buggers arriving next morning: "Who the hell did this and how are we going to retrieve all that cable?"

One clear summer day in 1944 I went out to play by myself on the tip and when I looked up I saw a sight like nothing I’d ever seen before. There were hundreds of allied planes circling around and around and forming up into formations.

They were all bombers or transports, lots of DC3 Dakotas and Lancasters, very few fighters and each one had something I’d never seen before: they all had black and white stripes on the wings and the fuselages. I had no idea what that meant but I was very intrigued.

That night on BBC 9 o’clock news the announcer said: “Today the allied invasion of occupied Europe has begun.” D Day had started and everyday thereafter we listened to reports from correspondents with the troops as they advanced towards Berlin.

I have no memory of VE Day and I’m at a loss to understand why since I can remember in vivid detail the street party that we had for VJ Day.

The valley and dam at the top of Crooksmoor Road no longer exist, the last time I was in Sheffield some years ago the entire area had been developed with housing.