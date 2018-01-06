Men charged in connection with violence which led to closure of Sheffield nightclub

Two men have been charged in connection with violence in Sheffield city centre in which at least one man was stabbed and four others were injured.

Roemol Taylor and Torrington Smith have both been charged with violent disorder, and Taylor has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Taylor, aged 19, of Scott Road, Pitsmoor, and Smith, aged 28, of Marys Walk, on St John's Road, near Park Hill, have been remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

They were arrested on Friday as part of the police investigation into violence which erupted in the Wicker area of the city during the early hours of Saturday, December 23.

At least one man was found stabbed that morning after police were called to the Wicker, and four others were found with what police now describe as varying injuries.

All five men, aged between 21 and 42, were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Police believe the violence may be connected to an earlier incident at Niche nightclub, on nearby Walker Street, that evening.

Police issued the venue with a closure order following the violence, and a hearing regarding that order is due to take place at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Police initially said four of the injured men were suspected to have been stabbed.

* Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 286 of December 23, 2017.