Man wanted over robbery in Wales is found by police in Sheffield

Police in Sheffield have found a man wanted by their counterparts in Wales over a robbery.

Zak Corbett was arrested yesterday in Sheffield city centre by officers carrying out routine rough sleeper patrols.

Police had appealed last month for help to find the 44-year-old, who was wanted on suspicion of carrying out a robbery in Anglesey.

North Wales Police said at the time he had links to Sheffield, Manchester and Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police tweeted: "Great result for @NWPolice & expertly spotted by our @SYPSheffield @SheffCentralNHP officers who were carrying out routine rough sleeper patrols in the city centre #PoliceFamily."

North Wales Police today said Mr Corbett was back in north Wales being questioned by detectives.

"Thanks for your help & RTs and big diolch to #SouthYorksPolice. #Nohidingplace!" the force added.