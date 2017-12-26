Man found dead in Barnsley named as Stuart Tollan

Have your say

A man found dead on Christmas Day in South Yorkshire has been named as Stuart Tollan, aged 30, as police released a woman arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Mr Tollan's body was discovered at a property on Mayfield Crescent, in Worsbrough, Barnsley, yesterday morning.

Police were called to the address just after 9.40am by ambulance staff.

A 27-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder after being found at the property has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 262, of December 25.