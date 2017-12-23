Man charged with murder after woman's body found in Sheffield flat

Have your say

A 46-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found at a flat in Sheffield.

Jayne Lewis, also 46, was discovered dead at a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, in Jordanthorpe, on Thursday.

Phillip French, of Hazlebarrow Crescent, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday charged with her murder.

French was found at the flat on Thursday and arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries and was released into police custody yesterday afternoon, before being charged this morning.

A post-mortem examination revealed the provisional cause of death was compression of the neck, pending toxicology reports.

Neighbours this week described Miss Lewis as a 'lovely woman' who they said was always looking out for others.

Police said specialist officers have been supporting Miss Lewis' family and have asked people to respect their privacy.